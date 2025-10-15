China’s H1-B Rival, The New ‘K Visa’ Faces Backlash | Why Are Citizens Protesting?

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 10:11 pm IST

China’s new “K Visa”, launched to rival America’s H-1B, was meant to attract top global tech talent. Instead, it’s facing fierce backlash at home. As youth unemployment soars and tech hiring slows, angry Chinese netizens say the visa favors foreigners over locals. The outrage exposes deeper cracks in China’s economic model — from a real estate collapse wiping out family wealth to a tech boom that’s failed to create jobs. As Beijing tries to project innovation power, the K Visa backlash shows the struggle between global ambition and local frustration.