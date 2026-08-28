China's HARDCORE Response To Trump's 'Spy' Allegations On Beijing | Details

Donald Trump has openly admitted that America spies on China, responding to concerns over Beijing’s alleged espionage with the blunt remark: “we spy on them, too.” The comment came as China launched a strong attack on Washington over cybersecurity allegations, accusing the United States of being the world’s biggest “hacking empire” and “eavesdropping empire.” Beijing also pointed to alleged American cyber operations targeting Chinese critical infrastructure and warned of capabilities being positioned for potentially destructive future actions.