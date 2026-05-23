China's J-10C Fighter Jet Defeats West's Eurofighter Typhoon In Tactical Aerial Warfare | WATCH

Chinese state media claims a stunning 9-0 victory for J-10C fighters over Eurofighter Typhoons in simulated dogfights. Beijing is highlighting the 4.5-generation J-10C’s advanced radar and missile capabilities following the reported lopsided results. The news comes as tensions over Taiwan continue to rise, with many analysts viewing the exercises as a show of strength. Taipei has reacted with concern, warning that such outcomes could signal serious challenges in any potential real cross-strait conflict. Watch the full report on China’s claimed air combat dominance and its implications for Taiwan.
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