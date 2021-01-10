OPEN APP
Home >Videos >‘China’s leap in AI will not be limited to civilians’:Rajeshwari Rajagopalan

Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 02:14 PM IST Livemint
  • Distinguished Fellow and Head, Nuclear and Space Policy Initiative, Observer Research Foundation, Dr Rajeshwari Rajagopalan said India is still in the initial stages of development in the AI front. Rajagopalan said, “What should be more important from an Indian National Security perspective is that China’s leap in AI will not be limited to civilian sectors but they will also move to military sector as well and that’s where we need to be more careful.” Watch the full video for more.
 

