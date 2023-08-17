China's new military base in Cambodia threatens India's security | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 03:19 PM IST

China's establishment of a new naval base in Cambodia, close to the Malacca Strait linking the Indian Ocean and South China Sea, raises concerns for India's maritime future. The move is seen as an extension of China's assertive actions in the South China Sea, potentially encircling India strategically. The region is rich in resources, and China's claims could trigger resource competition and instability, impacting India's maritime security and trade routes. India's Act East policy involves strengthening ties with Indo-Pacific nations, and China's actions may lead to increased security cooperation in the region to counterbalance its influence.