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China’s New Supply Chain Curbs Threaten India’s Electronics Manufacturing Ambitions

China’s tightening supply chain controls are now raising fresh concerns for India’s fast-growing electronics manufacturing sector, as New Delhi pushes to strengthen its role in the global China+1 strategy. Industry executives have approached the Centre, warning that Beijing’s new regulatory curbs could disrupt manufacturing decisions, slow expansion plans, and complicate supply chains for companies operating in India.

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