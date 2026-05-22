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China’s New Supply Chain Curbs Threaten India’s Electronics Manufacturing Ambitions

China’s tightening supply chain controls are now raising fresh concerns for India’s fast-growing electronics manufacturing sector, as New Delhi pushes to strengthen its role in the global China+1 strategy. Industry executives have approached the Centre, warning that Beijing’s new regulatory curbs could disrupt manufacturing decisions, slow expansion plans, and complicate supply chains for companies operating in India.

Anna Mathew
Updated22 May 2026, 02:40 PM IST
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