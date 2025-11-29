English
Business News/ Videos / China’s Secret EV Truck Boom Is Crashing Global Diesel Demand | Here’s What’s Happening

China’s Secret EV Truck Boom Is Crashing Global Diesel Demand | Here’s What’s Happening

Updated: 29 Nov 2025, 12:15 am IST Livemint

China’s rapid shift toward electric heavy-duty trucks is drawing global attention as analysts assess its potential impact on long-term diesel consumption. Recent sales data and infrastructure developments suggest a faster-than-expected transition across China’s freight sector, prompting revisions to fuel demand forecasts. The trend is also being closely watched by energy markets, manufacturers and logistics operators worldwide. Watch.

 
