China’s Secret EV Truck Boom Is Crashing Global Diesel Demand | Here’s What’s Happening

Updated: 29 Nov 2025, 12:15 am IST

China’s rapid shift toward electric heavy-duty trucks is drawing global attention as analysts assess its potential impact on long-term diesel consumption. Recent sales data and infrastructure developments suggest a faster-than-expected transition across China’s freight sector, prompting revisions to fuel demand forecasts. The trend is also being closely watched by energy markets, manufacturers and logistics operators worldwide. Watch.