China’s Top Spy Chief Warns How AI Could Threaten Political Stability | Details

China’s State Security Minister Chen Yixin has issued one of Beijing’s starkest warnings yet on artificial intelligence, saying AI could threaten political stability, critical infrastructure and national security. He warned that hostile actors could weaponise AI for “public-opinion wars” and “cognitive warfare” using deepfakes, AI-generated propaganda and social media bots to manipulate public opinion and deepen social divisions. Chen also flagged risks of AI-driven cyberattacks, vulnerability discovery and advanced espionage tools.