English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 31 2025 15:59:11
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 336.85 -2.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 420.25 0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 987.65 -1.05%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 937.00 0.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.95 -0.76%
Business News/ Videos / China-Saudi Arabia Bolster Bilateral Ties As MBS Hosts Vice President Han Zheng In Riyadh

China-Saudi Arabia Bolster Bilateral Ties As MBS Hosts Vice President Han Zheng In Riyadh

Updated: 01 Nov 2025, 10:55 pm IST Livemint

China and Saudi Arabia are strengthening their partnership as Beijing expands its presence in the Middle East. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh this week, marking another step in deepening bilateral ties. The meeting followed a major joint military exercise between the two nations, highlighting growing cooperation in defense and strategic affairs. As China’s regional engagement intensifies, analysts are watching how it reshapes traditional alliances. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue