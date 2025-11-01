Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / China-Saudi Arabia Bolster Bilateral Ties As MBS Hosts Vice President Han Zheng In Riyadh

China-Saudi Arabia Bolster Bilateral Ties As MBS Hosts Vice President Han Zheng In Riyadh

Updated: 01 Nov 2025, 10:55 pm IST Livemint

China and Saudi Arabia are strengthening their partnership as Beijing expands its presence in the Middle East. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh this week, marking another step in deepening bilateral ties. The meeting followed a major joint military exercise between the two nations, highlighting growing cooperation in defense and strategic affairs. As China’s regional engagement intensifies, analysts are watching how it reshapes traditional alliances. Watch.