China-Saudi Arabia Bolster Bilateral Ties As MBS Hosts Vice President Han Zheng In Riyadh

Updated: 01 Nov 2025, 10:55 pm IST

China and Saudi Arabia are strengthening their partnership as Beijing expands its presence in the Middle East. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh this week, marking another step in deepening bilateral ties. The meeting followed a major joint military exercise between the two nations, highlighting growing cooperation in defense and strategic affairs. As China’s regional engagement intensifies, analysts are watching how it reshapes traditional alliances. Watch.