Home / Videos / China-Taiwan tensions & the cloud over chip supplies

China-Taiwan tensions & the cloud over chip supplies

Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 01:18 PM IST Livemint

What's the link between US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi & the world's auto and technology companies fearing a massive disruption in the supply of semi-conductor chips? Well, Taiwan. The cloud over continuous supply of electronic chips needed for manufacturing automobiles and consumer goods is back, just when the industry was beginning to think the worst was over. What happens next? Watch Alisha Sachdev break it down In a Minute with Mint. 