Chinese EV Giant Pledges Flying Cars Next Year, Humanoid Robots This Year | Check Details

Xpeng President has made a bold announcement: flying cars will enter large-scale production in 2027, humanoid robot production begins Q4 2026, and robotaxi testing starts this year in Guangzhou.The Chinese EV maker has already received over 7,000 pre-orders for its flying cars, mostly from China. Xpeng is also aggressively expanding globally — operating in nearly 60 countries, with plans to generate over 50% revenue from overseas in the next 5–10 years. It recently partnered with Volkswagen for mass EV production. From flying cars and robotaxis to humanoid robots, Xpeng is racing toward the future of mobility faster than most expected.Is China about to lead the next revolution in transportation? Watch the full breakdown of Xpeng’s ambitious roadmap.