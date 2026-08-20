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Chinese Firms Rapidly Expand Their Supply Chains Around The Globe | Here’s How

Chinese companies have spent more than $200 billion in the past three years building factories abroad. The new supply chains are not just larger — they are deeper, more strategically focused, and spread across nearly every region of the world. Driven by weak domestic demand, fierce competition at home, and US tariffs, Chinese manufacturers are relocating production and bringing their suppliers with them. The focus is increasingly on strategic sectors such as electric vehicles, clean energy and data-centre equipment. Egypt’s Ain Sokhna industrial zone shows the model in action: what began with one fibreglass factory has grown into hundreds of plants across 12 industrial parks, with China accounting for half of recent investment in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

Livemint
Published20 Aug 2026, 10:48 PM IST
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Chinese Firms Rapidly Expand Their Supply Chains Around The Globe | Here’s How
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