Chinese Foreign Minister Told NSA Ajit Doval That We Should Be 'Partners', Can India Trust China?

India-China relations are back in focus after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during a key diplomatic engagement in New Delhi. The discussions centred on strengthening bilateral ties, resuming dialogue mechanisms and expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, finance and regional affairs. Can India and China move beyond rivalry and build lasting trust? Watch.