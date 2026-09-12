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Chinese President #XiJinping Lands In #Delhi For #BRICSSummit 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Delhi on Saturday to participate in the BRICS Summit 2026. Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada received him at the airport. The visit marks Xi’s first trip to India in seven years and comes ahead of bilateral talks with Prime Minister

Livemint
Published12 Sep 2026, 01:09 PM IST
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Chinese President #XiJinping Lands In #Delhi For #BRICSSummit 2026
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