Chip Imports From China Up 53% In 3 Years; Is India Too Dependent On China? | Details

According to data submitted by Minister of State f... moreAccording to data submitted by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Rajya Sabha. India’s semiconductor chip imports increased by 92% over the last three financial years. That's not surprising considering India is reliant on imports to meet its chip demand but what's worrying is that India's chip import from China jumped 53% during the same period. Should India be worried? Watch the full video to find out.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.