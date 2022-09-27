‘Chup’ releases in cinemas, Amazon streams ‘Hush Hush’

Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 01:59 PM IST

The new Hindi film release in cinemas this week is... moreThe new Hindi film release in cinemas this week is R. Balki's Chup: Revenge of the Artist starring Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.