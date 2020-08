Cinemas remain under lockdown, ‘Shakuntala Devi’ starts streaming

Updated: 04 Aug 2020, 08:58 AM IST

The govt has continued to keep cinema halls under lockdown as part of guidelines brought out by the ministry of home affairs for Unlock 3.0. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through financial performance of what’s buzzing in world of entertainment