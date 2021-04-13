Cinemas stare at a dismal show again, Disney+ brings ‘The Big Bull’

Updated: 13 Apr 2021, 08:03 AM IST

After a brief spell of hope instilled by new relea... moreAfter a brief spell of hope instilled by new releases, cinemas across the country are staring at a dismal show again thanks to fresh curbs in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Rajasthan. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment