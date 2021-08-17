Cinemas weather dull Independence Day weekend, Amazon brings ‘Shershaah’

Home
Updated: 17 Aug 2021, 08:09 AM IST
Livemint
- Despite reopening permits from most states, movie theatres across India brought in yet another dull holiday weekend in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment