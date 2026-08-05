CJP Demands PM CARES Audit, Seeks Disclosure of BJP Funding Amid Protest Controversy | Saurav Das

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das has raised fresh questions over transparency in political funding while responding to controversies surrounding the student protest movement. Addressing allegations of police action, legal cases against protesters, and demands for financial disclosure, Das called for an audit of the PM CARES Fund and sought details of the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. He also questioned the source of BJP funding, saying CJP would disclose its own funding if similar transparency was shown by the ruling party. Watch the full report for the key statements, context, and the political debate surrounding these remarks.