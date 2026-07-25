CJP Protests | Why NEET paper leak was the tipping point — A Ground Report from Jantar Mantar

What began as an outrage over NEET paper leak has grown into a much larger movement we now know as Cockroach Janta Party—a morcha of the youth frustrated by a crumbling education system and jobless growth.At Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Mint met students who have travelled thousands of kilometres, often without informing their families, sleeping at Jantar Mantar for days. We met parents who poured their savings into coaching centres, only to see their children struggle with a system stacked against them. What emerged were two slices of information that spell out the contradiction in India’s growth story. Here's a ground report.