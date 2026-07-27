CJP Threatens To Resume Protests If Modi Govt Fails To Withdraw FIRs Against Students | Watch

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it is awaiting the government's promised written agreement on withdrawing all FIRs against NEET protesters and organisers. National spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the issue was discussed in the third round of talks with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh before calling off the 36-day Jantar Mantar protest. He warned that if the agreement is not received by Tuesday and arrested protesters not released, the outfit will be forced to resume agitation.