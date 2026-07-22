CJP Warns Govt of Massive Delhi Protest | 'Biggest Movement in India's Post-Independence History'

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has warned the government of a major escalation if its demands remain unmet, calling the July 20 protest only a ‘trailer’ of a much larger movement. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka claimed the agitation has remained peaceful, alleged police brutality against students, and demanded that no FIRs be filed against protesters. He also said the party's leadership is prepared to face arrest and urged people across political parties to support the movement. Watch the full statement and key highlights.