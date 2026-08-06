CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Slams Modi Govt, Election Commission Over 'Democracy' | Watch

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke said institutional accountability in India is in a dangerous situation, posing a serious threat to democracy.He stated that earlier voters used to choose a government, but today the government is deciding who will vote. Dipke called for fixing the accountability of the Election Commission, warning that election manipulation will continue until this is done.
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