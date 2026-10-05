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Claude Goes Local In India Via Amazon Bedrock: Anthropic's Big AI Move Explained

Anthropic has announced that Claude models, including Claude Opus 5, Sonnet 5 and Haiku 4.5, are now available with in-country inference in India through Amazon Bedrock. All requests sent to the India endpoint are processed within the country and data does not leave India. Anthropic India MD Irina Ghose said the move delivers on an August commitment and is especially important for regulated sectors and government customers who need local processing for critical work. AWS India noted that data residency is the key factor enabling banks, insurers and public institutions to move AI from pilots to full production.

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Published5 Oct 2026, 10:41 PM IST
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Claude Goes Local In India Via Amazon Bedrock: Anthropic's Big AI Move Explained
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