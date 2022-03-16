Climate change and Green Economy in India: Decoding challenges and opportunities

Updated: 16 Mar 2022, 01:04 AM IST

Climate change is unarguably the biggest global challenge that we face today. India has made huge commitments to cut its emissions and transition itself to a more green economy. This presents one of the biggest opportunities for growth for investors and companies. From meeting the country's ambitious targets of renewable energy production to ushering in an electric vehicle revolution to emerging opportunities of green hydrogen, a massive amount of capital is needed to be injected into the economy. Some of the largest corporate groups in the country have announced multi-billion dollar green investment plans. The green opportunity is bound to be one of the exciting and promising ones of this decade.