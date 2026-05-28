Subscribe

Cloudflare's CEO Just Said It Out Loud: Layoffs Are Linked To AI, Not Weak Business

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince just wrote a piece in the Wall Street Journal, saying that he's laid off over 20% of his workforce - and it's not because they're making losses or not growing. He did it despite record revenue growth - a story that's been playing out across several big tech firms. And this story hasn't gone down well with most people. Watch.

Livemint
Published28 May 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Cloudflare's CEO Said It Out Loud: Layoffs Are Linked To AI, Not Weak Business
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosCloudflare's CEO Just Said It Out Loud: Layoffs Are Linked To AI, Not Weak Business
Advertisement
Read Next Story