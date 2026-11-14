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CM Chandrababu Naidu Calls Andhra Pradesh Next Tech Hub, Dismisses Backlash Against AI Data Centres

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu while speaking at a CII summit explained his roadmap for making the state the next tech hub, with projects coming up in Visakhapatnam and Amravati. He dismissed any concerns over the impact of data centres, which is part of the plan. Watch.

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Published14 Nov 2026, 03:35 PM IST
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CM Chandrababu Naidu Calls Andhra Pradesh Next Tech Hub, Dismisses AI Backlash
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HomeVideosCM Chandrababu Naidu Calls Andhra Pradesh Next Tech Hub, Dismisses Backlash Against AI Data Centres
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