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CM Vijay Wins Tamil Nadu Assembly Trust Vote With 144 MLAs: How AIADMK Split Helped Him Sail Through

New Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has successfully passed his first major test — the confidence motion in the 234-member Assembly.Vijay secured 144 votes, comfortably above the majority mark of 118. The DMK and DMDK staged a walkout, while PMK and BJP MLAs abstained. In a major political twist, 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs defied their party and voted in favour of the TVK government.This trust vote has publicly exposed a deep split in the AIADMK, reducing the EPS camp to just 22 MLAs.Vijay’s government, which started with 108 seats, has now strengthened its position significantly within days of taking oath.Watch the full details of the dramatic trust vote and its impact on Tamil Nadu politics.

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Published13 May 2026, 09:26 PM IST
CM Vijay Wins Tamil Nadu Assembly Trust Vote With 144 MLAs
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