CMO Dialogues: Top auto marketers share their outlook for 2020 festive season

CMO Dialogues: Top auto marketers share their outlook for 2020 festive season

Updated: 15 Sep 2020, 10:10 PM IST Livemint

The Covid-19 induced economic downturn has adversely impacted the operations of the automobile manufacturing companies right from the beginning of the current financial year. Since July, though, as the lockdown eased, both production and retail sales of vehicles have shown signs of a gradual pickup. Not only are consumers more inclined towards personal mobility over public transportation, the demand in the rural markets recovered quicker than expected. In the latest episode of Mint’s CMO dialogues, top executives of leading automakers discuss their outlook for the upcoming festive season, and the marketing and sales strategies they will adopt to cater to the changing demands of the customers.