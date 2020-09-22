CMO Dialogues: Top marketers share festive season outlook for durables sector

Updated: 22 Sep 2020, 09:29 PM IST

The festive season starting with Onam up until Diwali accounts for nearly 35-40% of sales for large consumer facing companies including white goods and appliances, a sector estimated at Rs76,400 crore. However, even before the festive season started and the lockdown was eased, consumer durables and electronics manufacturers saw their sales surge for laptops, washing machines and other kitchen appliances as people spent more time at home. In the latest episode of Mint’s CMO Dialogues, marketers at these companies discuss their outlook for the festive season, shifting consumer habits, pivoting to online sales and the challenges ahead.