Business News/ Videos / CNAP Vs Truecaller: How Will India’s Verified Caller ID System CNAP Work? All You Need To Know

Updated: 31 Oct 2025, 08:07 pm IST Livemint

CNAP Vs Truecaller: How Will India’s Verified Caller ID System CNAP Work? All You Need To Know The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has approved a key initiative proposed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to display the caller’s name during incoming calls. The new feature, known as Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), will show the verified name of the caller on the recipient’s phone screen. Watch for more!

 
