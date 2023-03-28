Cochin Shipyard enters European short-sea shipping market I Details

Cochin Shipyard has signed a contract to build mul... moreCochin Shipyard has signed a contract to build multi-purpose vessels for German shipping company HS Schiffahrts. The steel cutting ceremony of six HS Eco freighter 7000 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels was held at CSL earlier this week marking the beginning of the construction. This association with the HS Schiffahrts group marks CSL’s entry into the European short-sea shipping market, where these vessels are an integral part of the logistics network from North Sea ports to the ports to the south in the Mediterranean Sea
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.