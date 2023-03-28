Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Videos / Cochin Shipyard enters European short-sea shipping market I Details

Cochin Shipyard enters European short-sea shipping market I Details

Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:17 PM IST Livemint

Cochin Shipyard has signed a contract to build multi-purpose vessels for German shipping company HS Schiffahrts. The steel cutting ceremony of six HS Eco freighter 7000 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels was held at CSL earlier this week marking the beginning of the construction. This association with the HS Schiffahrts group marks CSL’s entry into the European short-sea shipping market, where these vessels are an integral part of the logistics network from North Sea ports to the ports to the south in the Mediterranean Sea