Cochin Shipyard enters European short-sea shipping market I Details

Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:17 PM IST

Cochin Shipyard has signed a contract to build multi-purpose vessels for German shipping company HS Schiffahrts. The steel cutting ceremony of six HS Eco freighter 7000 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels was held at CSL earlier this week marking the beginning of the construction. This association with the HS Schiffahrts group marks CSL’s entry into the European short-sea shipping market, where these vessels are an integral part of the logistics network from North Sea ports to the ports to the south in the Mediterranean Sea