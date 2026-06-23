Cockroach Janta Party Launches 'Diaper Donation Drive,' Renews Demand For Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit

The Cockroach Janta Party has intensified its protest over the NEET controversy with a new campaign at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators continue to demand accountability from the government. Led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, the agitation has entered another day as protesters call for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and wider reforms in India's examination system. Watch.