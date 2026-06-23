Subscribe

Cockroach Janta Party Launches 'Diaper Donation Drive,' Renews Demand For Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit

The Cockroach Janta Party has intensified its protest over the NEET controversy with a new campaign at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators continue to demand accountability from the government. Led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, the agitation has entered another day as protesters call for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and wider reforms in India's examination system. Watch.

Livemint
Published23 Jun 2026, 10:59 PM IST
Cockroach Janta Party Launches 'Diaper Donation Drive,' Demands Pradhan's Exit
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosCockroach Janta Party Launches 'Diaper Donation Drive,' Renews Demand For Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit
Advertisement
Read Next Story