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Cockroach Janta Party Protest Intensify, Abhijeet Dipke Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party's protest over the NEET controversy has entered a new phase as demonstrators continue their sit-in at Jantar Mantar and intensify demands for accountability. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while urging students and young people to join the movement. Watch.

Livemint
Published21 Jun 2026, 08:24 PM IST
Cockroach Janta Party Founder Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
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