English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Sept 26 2025 12:06:29
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.35 -0.70%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 947.65 -0.21%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 402.90 0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 678.45 2.14%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 237.10 -2.00%
Business News/ Videos / CoinDCX’s Sumit Gupta: The Village Boy Who Founded A Billion Dollar Crypto Exchange

CoinDCX’s Sumit Gupta: The Village Boy Who Founded A Billion Dollar Crypto Exchange

Updated: 26 Sept 2025, 12:16 pm IST Abhishek Singh

Rollin’ With The Boss is back with Season 2! In this episode, host Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, sits down with Sumit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of @CoinDCX , to unpack the fascinating journey of building one of India’s leading crypto platforms. From the early days of starting up to navigating India’s evolving crypto landscape, Sumit shares candid insights on entrepreneurship, regulation, and innovation. The conversation also dives into the new gaming bill, the future of digital assets, and what lies ahead for India in the global crypto ecosystem.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue