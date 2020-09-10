Coming soon: Debt funds, controversies, and the way ahead | Money With Monika

Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 01:48 PM IST

From the IL&FS crisis to the Franklin Templeton episode - debt funds in India have seen one controversy after another battering investor confidence in recent years. How can the regulators and the industry restore faith among investors, and what can the latter - especially the retail kind - do to make sure that they understand the inherent risks of debt funds better? Watch Episode 8 of Money With Monika Season 3 on September 11, to gain a better understanding of this product, which if used well can be a rewarding part of your portfolio. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of the book 'Let's Talk Money'.