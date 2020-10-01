Coming Soon: Decoding investment styles of Mutual Funds | Money With Monika

Updated: 01 Oct 2020, 07:54 AM IST

The financial markets are in a churn. But despite some despondency, a few stocks have done comparatively well, for instance, pharma and IT. So should you invest in the stocks currently on a high, or take a more long-term view and try to find investments with a promising future? In essence, you have to choose an investment style - growth-based, value-based, or middle-of-the-road GARP (growth at reasonable price). A more challenging task is to find a mutual fund which corresponds to the style you prefer. Watch Episode 11 of Money With Monika Season 3 on October 2 to understand various investing styles and decoding those employed by MFs. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of the book 'Let's Talk Money'.