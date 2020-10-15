Coming soon: Reining in behavioural biases when investing | Money With Monika

Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 08:00 AM IST

When it comes to money matters like investing, col... moreWhen it comes to money matters like investing, cold logic doesn't usually dictate people's decisions, contrary to what neo-classical economics suggested. In the real world, emotional reactions called behavioural biases affect investment decisions, and by extension, can cause errors. So how can you rein in these biases to reduce chances of getting mired in an avoidable situation? Watch Episode 13 of Money With Monika Season 3 on October 16 for answers. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of the book 'Let's Talk Money'.