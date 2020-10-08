Subscribe
Coming soon: What are ETFs; how to invest in them | Money With Monika

Coming soon: What are ETFs; how to invest in them | Money With Monika

Updated: 08 Oct 2020, 09:01 AM IST Livemint

A few weeks ago, exchange-traded funds tracking the Nifty 50 crossed a major milestone by hitting the 1 lakh crore-mark in assets under management. Although institutions form a majority of the investors in ETFs, there is growing interest among retail customers. So what exactly is an ETF? Is it better than a mutual fund, or are they two different products meant for different types of investors? Watch Episode 12 of Money With Monika Season 3 on October 9 for answers to these questions, and more. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of the book 'Let's Talk Money'.