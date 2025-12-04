India-Russia trade hits $65B+ but very skewed! Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal demands balanced, diversified trade at Delhi Business Forum. India ready to flood Russia with automobiles, electronics, pharma, textiles, machinery & food. Services (IT, pharma) & agri exports in focus. Goal: fix trade imbalance, cut barriers, boost rupee-rouble payments. Both sides eye shared prosperity amid 8%+ Indian growth.
