Commerce Minister Lauds 'Time-Tested' India-Russia Partnership Ahead Of Putin's Delhi Visit | WATCH

Commerce Minister Lauds ‘Time-Tested’ India-Russia Partnership Ahead Of Putin’s Delhi Visit | WATCH

Updated: 04 Dec 2025, 09:18 pm IST Livemint

India-Russia trade hits $65B+ but very skewed! Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal demands balanced, diversified trade at Delhi Business Forum. India ready to flood Russia with automobiles, electronics, pharma, textiles, machinery & food. Services (IT, pharma) & agri exports in focus. Goal: fix trade imbalance, cut barriers, boost rupee-rouble payments. Both sides eye shared prosperity amid 8%+ Indian growth.

 
