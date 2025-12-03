Commerce Minister’s Big Remark Amid Trade Tensions: Self-Reliance Not Optional

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has urged India and its manufacturing sector to be self-reliant amid the ongoing trade tensions across the globe. The current trade tensions flared at the start of 2025, right after US President Donald Trump returned to the oval office and announced sweeping tariffs on counties across the globe.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.