English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 03 2025 15:55:51
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 268.30 0.32%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 356.55 -1.40%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 400.55 -0.12%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 951.40 -1.69%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.90 -0.51%
Business News/ Videos / Commerce Minister’s Big Remark Amid Trade Tensions: Self-Reliance Not Optional

Commerce Minister’s Big Remark Amid Trade Tensions: Self-Reliance Not Optional

Updated: 03 Dec 2025, 10:24 pm IST Livemint

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has urged India and its manufacturing sector to be self-reliant amid the ongoing trade tensions across the globe. The current trade tensions flared at the start of 2025, right after US President Donald Trump returned to the oval office and announced sweeping tariffs on counties across the globe.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue