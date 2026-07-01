Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut by ₹183.50 | Big Relief for Hotels, Restaurants & Food Businesses

Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹183.50 from 1 July, bringing relief to restaurants, hotels, dhabas, caterers, and other food businesses. The price cut comes after months of increases triggered by the West Asia conflict and global energy supply disruptions. Meanwhile, the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged** after the June hike. The reduction follows easing crude oil prices, improved supply conditions, and the government's decision to restore non-domestic LPG supplies closer to pre-crisis levels.