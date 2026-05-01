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Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Jumps ₹993 Again | Restaurants Panic As Costs Explode Overnight

India has been hit with a massive 993 hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, pushing the cost in Delhi to 3,071.50. This is the third increase in just two months, after earlier hikes in March and April. While domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, businesses like restaurants, hotels, and small eateries are expected to feel the heat. The surge comes amid rising global tensions impacting oil supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz. Bulk diesel and jet fuel prices have also been increased. What does this mean for businesses and consumers? Watch the full report.

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Published1 May 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Jumps ₹993 Again | Restaurants Panic
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