Companies Spend Record Amounts On Dividends, Despite a Looming Downturn | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 12:24 AM IST Livemint

In 2022, businesses in the S&P 500 are expected to devote $561 billion to dividends, up from $511.2 billion in 2021. For the first time since the outbreak, several businesses started paying again. According to Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, as corporations face pressure from investors to keep raising returns, dividend expenditure is on track to reach another record in 2023. The balance accounts of corporations still show substantial liquidity and a considerable retreat would be required for there to not be a record [in 2023] at this moment.